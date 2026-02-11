Real Madrid announce agreement to end Superleague with UEFA

Real Madrid have hammered the final nail into the coffin of the competition engineered by President Florentino Perez, announcing the end of the Superleague. An agreement has been reached with UEFA to put an end to the competition.

The announcement comes just four days after Barcelona publicly confirmed the open secret that they would be leaving competition, leaving just Real Madrid remaining. The concept was originally announced with 12 members, but was reduced to three within weeks, and finally just Real Madrid and Barcelona for the past few years.

Real Madrid statement on Superleague

As recently as November, Perez was advocating for the Superleague publicly, and at the start of the season, A22, the organising company had released an updated format and a suggested start in August of 2026. Real Madrid released the following statement on Wednesday afternoon though.

UEFA, European Football Clubs and Real Madrid CF reach agreement for the good of European club football. Following months of discussions conducted in the best interests of European football, UEFA, European Football Clubs (EFC), and Real Madrid CF announce that they have reached an agreement of principles for the well-being of European club football, respecting the principle of sporting merit with emphasis on long-term club sustainability and the enhancement of fan experience through the use of technology. This agreement of principles will also serve to resolve their legal disputes related to the European Super League, once such principles are executed and implemented.

The end of the Superleague

It brings to a close one of the most turbulent chapters in European football history. In some senses, Real Madrid, who are credited with coming up with the Superleague, did what many perceived what it set out to do; leverage more money for the biggest sides, more games between the richest clubs, and less risk in terms of being included in the latter stages.

On the other hand, UEFA still remain in control of the money in European football, and the Superleague originally placed the clubs with the power to divide funds. On top of that the Superleague had also proposed a revolutionary streaming model, with free-to-air games and paid tiers of coverage across the globe. It also would appear to bring to a close a €4.7b lawsuit Real Madrid were threatening UEFA with. In contrast to some of the English clubs, Barcelona and Real Madrid appear to have escaped fines handed out initially by UEFA for clubs involved.