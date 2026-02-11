The drama surrounding Rayo Vallecano and their stadium continues this week, with club and fans nervously waiting to see if the pitch at Vallecas is fit to host Atletico Madrid this Sunday. Los Colchoneros are due to face Rayo at 16:15, but the home side are racing to get their pitch in fit condition after their game with Real Oviedo was called off last Saturday.

Oviedo are seeking the three points for the decision to call off the game just four hours before kick-off last Saturday, a decision that came less 24 hours after Rayo Vallecano’s players and staff had emitted a statement complaining of unsafe working conditions. The handling of the issue, and in particular the pitch, has sparked backlash against President Raul Martin Presa, whom the Rayo players say they have communicated their concerns to on multiple occasions.

Rayo Vallecano prepare alternative to Vallecas for Sunday

The continued forecast for rain means that the ability of the newly laid grass at Vallecas to take root propertly is in doubt. Diario AS say that Rayo requested on Tuesday the use of Leganes’ Butarque stadium, around 45 minutes south of Vallecas as a back-up plan. Leganes have set a limit for Thursday to have a final decision, but have gone ahead and begun preparations to have the stadium ready if it is required. Leganes are away to Cordoba on Saturday in Segunda

Final decision will come on Thursday

The word from Rayo, as per Marca, is that there is optimism that the game will be played at Vallecas. The freshly laid grass has been flown in from abroad, and the total operation has cost €400k. A Liga supervisor will make the final call, is helping the operation, and three agronomy engineers have 30 people at their disposal working to have the pitcch ready in time. The final call will be made on Thursday. Despite that message of optimism, Cadena SER say that the forecast of rain makes it ‘almost impossible’ for the game to take place at Vallecas, as the pitch will take longer to be in playable condition as a result.

Rayo manager Inigo Perez has communicated to the club that he wishes to train on the pitch at Vallecas on Saturday, to ensure it is in the correct condition, should the game be played at Vallecas.