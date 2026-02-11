Barcelona have already made it clear they want to sign Marcus Rashford from Manchester United on a permanent basis. The Catalans have been impressed with the on-loan winger, who has 10 goals and 10 assists across all competitions this season.

Rashford joined Barcelona last August after they missed on Nico Williams for the second summer in a row. He has thrived in Spanish football, despite having played second-fiddle to Raphinha in recent months, and he himself has also made it clear that he wants to sign permanently.

Man United, who now have Michael Carrick as their manager, would welcome Rashford back to Old Trafford at the end of the season, but given that neither Barcelona nor the player want this to happen, it is unlikely to come to fruition. As such, they have decided to take a hard-line stance on the matter.

As per Sport, Man United have informed Barcelona that they will not negotiate a reduced price for Rashford, meaning that a deal will only be done if the La Liga leaders decide to execute their €30m purchase option.

Barcelona have no qualms about paying €30m

Barcelona would like to reduce Rashford’s price, as they seek to save every penny possible amid their ongoing financial woes, but Man United’s stance is clear. It’s not a deal-breaker for the Catalans, who are reportedly prepared to pay the €30m if it is deemed necessary – which is likely to be the case.

It does look likely that Rashford, who has been ruled out of Barcelona’s Copa del Rey semi-final first leg against Atletico Madrid because of a minor knee injury, will be remaining in Catalonia beyond the summer, which would be good news for all involved. But for now, his priority is on ending the season on a high note.