Liverpool preparing €80m summer offer for Barcelona star

Barcelona are poised for a very busy summer transfer window, as they seek to improve multiple areas of Hansi Flick’s squad. They are hopeful of entering the market having already returned to La Liga’s 1:1 rule, but that does not mean that a significant sale or two won’t be considered.

The idea is for a new centre-back and striker to be signed, while a decision will also need to be made on Marcus Rashford, for whom Barcelona have a €30m buy option. It’s projected to be an expensive summer for the Catalans, who may have to cash in on one of their stars in order to get their business done.

Jules Kounde is one player that could end up leaving. The France international has had a difficult season, with his performance levels having been drastically below what has been expected. However, this has not stopped clubs taking an interest in his situation in Catalonia, with one of those being Liverpool.

According to reports in England (via MD), Liverpool have set their sights on a summer move for Kounde, for whom they are willing to pay up to €80m. This would be close to Barcelona’s valuation of the right-back, who was signed from Sevilla in 2022 for a total package of €60m.

What should Barcelona do with Kounde?

There is no doubt that Kounde has been below the required standard this season, but he is still a crucial player for Barcelona. If he can return to his best level in the coming months, the likelihood is that no sale will be considered for the summer, especially given that the Catalans do not have a lot of options at right-back.

However, there could be scope for his exit if he does not improve, and a market opportunity comes Barcelona’s way in terms of a replacement.