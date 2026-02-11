Real Madrid have a rare midweek off this week and next as they look to get some work done on the training ground, the first free week that Alvaro Arbeloa has had as manager. It has also allowed time for a group event, with the squad deciding to have a team building dinner, which took place on Tuesday night.

The atmosphere at the Valdebebas training ground has not been optimal this season, with tensions emerging between former manager Xabi Alonso and several star players. Since Arbeloa has come in, things appear to have improved, but on Tuesday morning, he was holding peace talks with captain Dani Carvajal, following growing frustration on the part of the captain.

Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior pay for Real Madrid dinner

As explained by Marca, the dinner was attended by all of the Real Madrid squad, with Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior picking up the bill for the occasion. The coaching staff were not present at the event, and the dinner took place in a restaurant in central Madrid called ’61’, where Mbappe and Vinicius are members.

Raul Asencio won’t be getting eight hours of sleep

The last to leave was defender Raul Asencio, who was seen exiting the restaurant at 2:50am, who will not manage eight hours of sleep before Los Blancos are back in training at Valdebebas at 11am this morning. The first to leave, just after 23:00, were Andriy Lunin, Antonio Rudiger, Ferland Mendy and Arda Guler.

Real Madrid do not return to action until Saturday night when they host Real Sociedad. The Txuri-Urdin are in fine form coming into the match, with six wins out of eight under Pellegrino Matarazzo, but they also have a Basque derby in the Copa del Rey semi-final to focus on first on Wednesday night.