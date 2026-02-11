On Wednesday, Real Madrid confirmed the end of the European Superleague, the tournament that Florentino Perez had been planning for a number of years. The decision comes after Barcelona announced their exit last weekend, which had left Los Blancos as the sole occupant.

For a number of years, Real Madrid and Barcelona had been the only two clubs left in the Superleague project, which had originally been set up with 12 of the biggest teams from across Europe. They have been working on resurrecting the competition, but after the Catalans took the decision to leave, it fell apart.

As recently as November, Real Madrid president Perez had spoken of his desire for the project to continue, but in the end, it was not to be. One person to have been left delighted by this news was La Liga chief Javier Tebas, who has been outspoken against the Superleague since it was announced.

Tebas slams Perez over Superleague “re-writing”

Upon reading the news that Real Madrid had announced their own Superleague exit, Tebas took to X to criticise Perez’s handling of the situation.

“Less than 90 days ago, Florentino Perez was claiming that striking a deal with UEFA was little short of a capitulation. Now the usual phase begins: building the narrative, so that a backtrack looks like a strategic victory. The problem isn’t changing. It’s denying that a change has happened. When one has real leadership, there’s no need to rewrite what was said 90 days ago. A competition of one against oneself was impossible.”

Tebas has typically never missed an opportunity to speak out against Perez, nor Barcelona president Joan Laporta. It is no surprise that he had something to say after Real Madrid’s Superleague exit, given how much he has spoken on the controversial tournament over the years.