Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has said that it may be that Raphinha needs to take a step back in order to recover fully from his muscle injury. The Blaugrana manager also pointed out that playing against lower league opposition in the Copa del Rey semi-final is not always easy – with a little added spice.

The Blaugrana have so far faced CD Guadalajara (0-2), Racing Santander (0-2) and Albacete (1-2) on their way to the semi-finals, where they will face Atletico Madrid on Thursday in the first leg at the Metropolitano. It was put to Flick that some had said their run to this stage was simple.

“Ask Real Madrid,” Flick responded with a smile, referencing Albacete’s dramatic win over Los Blancos in the Round of 16. Flick elaborated that he was paying respect to the Segunda teams rather than taking a shot at Real Madrid.

“It was the right response. We have to respect the Segunda teams too. Last year we played in Barbastro, then Betis and Valencia, and the results were better than this year. It was the same in Albacete and Santander. We have to respect those teams. It’s the Cup, and they showed quality. They were able to beat Primera teams. For me, it doesn’t make sense (to cause controversy with Real Madrid). It suits you [the media], it doesn’t suit me. It only serves to waste energy, and I don’t like it.”

Flick on Raphinha and Rashford injuries

The Blaugrana will be going to the Metropolitano with a significant injury list, including Gavi, Pedri, Andreas Christensen and most recently Marcus Rashford.

“We’ve had some problems. Rashford isn’t ready; he had a knock. It’s not good news, but I believe in my team. The situation isn’t easy. We’re playing against a fantastic team. I saw the cup match against Betis, and it was impressive. Cholo is doing a great job at Atletico. I really appreciate what I saw. It will be a tough match tomorrow.”

The other glaring absence is that of Raphinha, who was expected to recover in time, but is yet to return to training.

“Step by step. We have to take care of him. He’s a player who gives his all, with great intensity. If he feels something, we have to be careful. This is the situation. I’m not happy because we need him, like Pedri, Gavi, Andreas, or Marcus.”

“He has feelings in his muscles and we have to take care of his body. Sometimes it is better to take a step back to go forward. We have to support him and keep an eye on him.”

Flick: "If the pitch is really bad, it's not good. We have to take care of the pitches; normally in Spain I see the pitches in good condition." — barcacentre (@barcacentre) February 11, 2026

Hansi Flick praises Jules Kounde despite form

After giving a rather pointed answer on Ronald Araujo’s mental health battle, Flick was asked about one of the most heavily criticised Barcelona players this season, Jules Kounde. The Frenchman has struggled for his best form this season.

“Jules is a fighter. He’s always focused. We’re all human, and maybe you’re not having your best day, but he’s always fighting. Even when he doesn’t start well. I appreciate what he’s doing. He has a top-notch mentality. He’ll show that tomorrow. It will be a tough match for everyone. I like what I see from Atletico, with a clear philosophy.”