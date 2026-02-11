Barcelona midfielder Marc Casado was one of the revelations of the season last year, coming into the middle of a pitch hampered by injuries under Hansi Flick. This season has proven somewhat more tricky for the 22-year-old former Barca Atletic captain though, who has fallen out of favour this campaign.

Casado did so in the context of injuries to Pedri, Frenkie de Jong and Marc Bernal. Yet Diario AS point out that at this stage last campaign, Casado was over 2,000 minutes, while this campaign, he has had just 1,092 minutes of game time. As such, he will consider a move away from the club this summer. Flick has maintained that he wants to keep him, and Casado was reluctant to leave in both the summer and in January. The young Spain international will prioritise Barcelona, but is conscious that he has no guarantee of minutes going forward.

Casado would consider Saudi Arabia move this summer

The Madrid-based daily go on to explain that Casado would also be open to the idea of moving to Saudi Arabia. He hired agent Jorge Mendes earlier this season, and the Portuguese has strong links to Saudi Arabia. Casado would do so in similar fashion to compatriots Aymeric Laporte or Gabri Veiga, who spent a couple of years in the Middle East on higher wages, before orchestrating a return to European football.

This news would no doubt delight Barcelona. Casado did attract interest from the Premier League last summer, and the Catalan side set his asking price at €30m, but their best chance of getting a good fee largely comes from Saudi Arabia.

Casado aware of competition

One of the main issues for Casado is that not only is he not getting minutes now, but other players are set to come into the fold more. Gavi has yet to come back from injury, while Flick is giving a bigger role to Marc Bernal. On top of that, La Masia midfielder Tommy Marques was also handed a debut on Saturday.