Barcelona hit with significant double injury blow on eve of Copa del Rey clash with Atletico Madrid

Image via Alex Caparros/Getty Images

Barcelona will go into their Copa del Rey semi-final first leg at the Metropolitano missing a number of key players against Atletico Madrid. Los Colchoneros will host the first leg, but are missing a key midfielder themselves.

The Blaugrana have confirmed that they will be without England international Marcus Rashford, due to an injury sustained in their 3-0 win over RCD Mallorca on Saturday. Barcelona say that he has been suffering from pain in his left knee, and as such will not be available against Atletico on Thursday. He did not train on Wednesday with his teammates.

Raphinha also unlikely to face Atletico Madrid

It compounds Hansi Flick’s issues up front, with Raphinha also unlikely to make the game. The Brazilian has been absent for their past two games, and was targeting a return at the Metropolitano. Raphinha did not train on Wednesday either say MD, meaning that he is likely to be absent too.

Raphinha will be absent against Atletico Madrid.
Image via Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images

It leaves Flick without his two best options on the left of attack, and opens the door for Robert Lewandowski to come in through the middle, pushing Ferran Torres to the left. Barcelona could also use one of Fermin Lopez or Dani Olmo on the left side. They will also be without Pedri, Gavi and Andreas Christensen.

Atletico Madrid without two key midfielders

For their part, Atletico Madrid have less injury issues, but a major absence in the form of Pablo Barrios. Diego Simeone admitted that ‘nobody else’ can give his side what Barrios does in the middle of the pitch. Johnny Cardoso also missed training on Wednesday due to a muscle issue, and is likely to be absent.

Simeone will have to select from Koke Resurreccion, Rodrigo Mendoza, Obed Vargas, or potentially one of Alex Baena or Marcos Llorente moving into a different role instead. Winger Nicolas Gonzalez does look as if he will be back.

