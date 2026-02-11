Athletic Club 0-1 Real Sociedad

Real Sociedad are in pole position to reach the 2025-26 Copa del Rey final, having defeated rivals Athletic Club in the first leg of their semi-final tie at San Mames.

Both sides made significant changes from the weekend victories in La Liga, but it was La Real that started the better of the two. They had a couple of big chances to open the scoring in the first half, but both Pablo Marin and Jon Martin were denied by Athletic goalkeeper Alex Padilla, who had an impressive match on the whole while standing in for Unai Simon.

Padilla was the reason that Athletic managed to keep the scoreline goalless at the half time interval, but seconds into the second period, he should have been beaten. Somehow, Marin missed from a couple of yards out, as his effort crashed against the post, although La Real were not be to denied soon after.

The opening goal came just beyond the hour mark. Goncalo Guedes was played through, and rather than scoring himself, he cut the ball back for the onrushing Benat Turrientes to fire into the empty net, which sent the away section at San Mames into raptures. It was a very deserved breakthrough for La Real, who were by far the better tea, throughout the 90 minutes.

Athletic pushed hard for an equalising goal in the closing stages, but the closest they came was when substitute Nico Williams was denied by an excellent block from Martin. In the end, they had to settle for defeat, which means they must win at Anoeta in order to book their place in a second Copa del Rey final in three years.

La Real continue fine form – and are dreaming of Copa final

La Real have been in spectacular form since Pellegrino Matarazzo took over as manager, and this is the latest positive result. They only need to avoid defeat in their own backyard in the second leg to book their place in the Copa del Rey, which will take place on the 18th or 19th of April. They will have eyes on the first leg of the second semi-final on Thursday, which sees Atletico Madrid host Barcelona at the RiyadhAir Metropolitano.