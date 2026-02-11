More doubt has been cast on the future of Real Madrid captain Dani Carvajal, who is out of contract at the end of the season. The 34-year-old has been battling injuries for much of the past two seasons, and Los Blancos have their long-term replacement already in place in the shape of Trent Alexander-Arnold, who signed last summer.

Carvajal has been in and out of the team with injuries since his cruciate ligament tear in 2024, but for the past month has been fit. However new manager Alvaro Arbeloa has opted for Fede Valverde, David Jimenez and Alexander-Arnold ahead of him on various occasions. The two reportedly held peace talks on Tuesday morning, after the veteran’s frustrations boiled over on Sunday night.

Carvajal may be in final months of Real Madrid career

The Spain international is understandably keen to get back on the pitch, as he bids for a spot on the plane to North America with the Spain squad for the 2026 World Cup. It may also be his final campaign at the Santiago Bernabeu though too. Marca say that after bringing in Alexander-Arnold last summer, a second ‘restructuring’ at the position is planned, with Jimenez potentially being promoted.

The line used in the report is that ‘at Valdebebas [Real Madrid’s training ground] it is taken as a given that Carvajal will not continue and will leave a gap that needs to be covered.’

Carvajal’s stance on future

It should be noted that other reports have said that Real Madrid will handle the matter in a special manner, and will ‘come to a mutual decision’ with Carvajal, but the player himself fears he will not be offered a contract extension. On the other hand, Carvajal is considering a move to Qatar should he leave Real Madrid, but is perhaps in favour of remaining at the Bernabeu for the time being.