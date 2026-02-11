Samu Aghehowa suffered a crushing blow on Monday night, after leaving the pitch injured during a 1-1 draw with Sporting CP. The injury has been diagnosed as an anterior cruciate ligament, which will keep him out for around seven to nine months, ending his hopes of going to the World Cup.

Albeit he has never been a regular for Spain, Luis de la Fuente has been calling up Aghehowa as part of his squads, and the 21-year-old is perhaps the next big hope at number nine in terms of younger players coming through. Aghehowa has four caps for La Roja, and was in with a chance of making the World Cup plane. He had been part of four of the last six de la Fuente squads, and was called into a fifth as an injury replacement.

Aghehowa ‘devastated’ by injury

Following the confirmation of the injury, the former Atletico Madrid and Granada forward took to social media to express his grief.

Yesterday was the most unfortunate day of my career. I suffered a serious injury. I still can’t believe it. I’m devastated, speechless. I’ll be out for a few months. It hurts not being able to help the team the way I’d like, fighting on the field. Now I’m just another fan supporting us to achieve our goals. Trusting in God’s plan, being strong and positive is what will make me come back stronger than ever. Thank you for the messages of support and expressions of love.

Luis de la Fuente’s alternatives up front

According to Cadena SER, Real Sociedad’s Mikel Oyarzabal and Barcelona’s Ferran Torres are guarantees in the squad as number nine options. It increases the chances that Euro 2024 captain Alvaro Morata or Celta Vigo’s Borja Iglesias could make it to the World Cup – the latter has been part of recent squads, while Morata has fallen out of favour.