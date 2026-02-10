The images of Real Madrid captain Dani Carvajal were not those of a content footballer on Sunday night, and there appears to be a rising frustration in the veteran defender. Manager Alvaro Arbeloa continues to leave him on the bench, with three players used ahead of him at this point.

Carvajal was seen in animated conversation with fitness coach Antonio Pintus on the pitch at Mestalla on Sunday night, where he appeared visibly upset. The 34-year-old had watched as first Castilla product David Jimenez started at right-back, and then Trent Alexander-Arnold was sent on for the closing stages ahead of him. His frustration comes in the context of Carvajal’s uncertain future, with his deal up in the summer, and a desperation to get back into shape to make it into Spain’s World Cup squad.

‘Difficult to digest’ for Dani Carvajal

According to RadioMarca, his latest match on the bench, his eighth since returning to fitness, ‘was difficult to digest.’ He believes he is ready to play, but even so, can assimilate the idea that Fede Valverde, who has been performing and fit for some time starts ahead of him. Yet with Jimenez now playing twice ahead of him, and Carvajal not even receiving late minutes, in favour of Alexander-Arnold, who has been out longer and come back more recently, his frutration is bubbling up.

Alvaro Arbeloa’s perspective

The Real Madrid manager noted on Sunday night that he feels Carvajal is getting better and better, but is yet to put him at risk. While he has the medical green light, Cadena SER say the coaching staff are not sure he is ready for competition. Arbeloa and the staff fear that he could relapse from his injury issues too, having suffered from injuries within weeks of returning to action twice before.