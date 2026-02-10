Real Madrid captain Dani Carvajal has cut a miserable figure on the bench over recent weeks, and after he watched David Jimenez start ahead of him on Sunday night against Valencia, and then Trent Alexander-Arnold come on instead of him, his frustration seemed to reach boiling point. It seems that Carvajal and manager Alvaro Arbeloa have lowered the temperature at the Valdebebas training ground though.

Carvajal was seen venting his frustrations to fitness coach Antonio Pintus after the match on Sunday night at Mestalla, which have cumulatively built up after five straight games on the bench. The 34-year-old has played just 27 minutes since returning to fitness, during which time Los Blancos have played 10 matches. Carvajal was reportedly baffled by Arbeloa’s decisions, feeling fit to play, and at the very least, fit for the final 15 minutes of a match. Alexander-Arnold has recovered more recently, and from a more serious injury, but was chosen ahead of him.

Carvajal and Arbeloa hold peace talks

According to Marca, Carvajal and Arbeloa spoke to each other during Real Madrid’s training session on Tuesday morning at Valdebebas, in a relaxed manner. The two exchanged their opinions without tension, and they put to bed the matter, agreeing to look forward from now on. Diario AS add that both now consider the matter resolved, and have viewed their conversation positively.

Will Carvajal return to action now?

Real Madrid host Real Sociedad in a tricky encounter this weekend at the Bernabeu, and all eyes will be on Arbeloa’s line-up. It would be bold to start any of his three options, given Jimenez is in theory the lowest down the pecking order, and both Alexander-Arnold and Carvajal have not started games for the past three months. Fede Valverde could also drop into right-back, although the word from the Bernabeu has been that he will be playing in midfield from now on.