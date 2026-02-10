MLS side make formal offer to Barcelona star Robert Lewandowski

Barcelona forward Robert Lewandowski will be faced with a major decision this summer, as he works out whether he will remain at Barcelona, in Europe or even in the game. The veteran forward will turn 38 in August, and the Blaugrana are also still working out their position.

It has been suggested that Barcelona would still be open to extending Lewandowski’s deal for next season, if an agreement on a reduced role and a reduced salary are found. The Catalan giants are also reportedly considering cashing in on Ferran Torres this summer, and the decision taken on Torres could impact Lewandowski’s future too. For his part, Atletico Madrid, AC Milan, Chicago Fire and Saudi Arabia have all been credited with interest in him over the last six months.

Chicago Fire make Robert Lewandowski offer

The first formal offer has arrived from the United States, say Sport. They explain that the Major League Soccer side have proposed a two-year deal to Lewandowski, with a salary that matches prestige, and the status he would have as the face of the franchise. For some time, Chicago have been in talks with Lewandowski, dating back to before the turn of the year, and in January there was another meeting between agent Pini Zahavi and Chicago owner Joe Mansueto in London.

