Barcelona are reportedly prioritising the signing of a number nine this summer with Robert Lewandowski out of contract in the summer. While the majority of links have claimed they will make a splash in the transfer market, another name that has come up is Dusan Vlahovic, who is out of contract in the summer.

The 26-year-old has reportedly held talks with Barcelona on multiple occasions this season, with the Blaugrana interested in sigining him on a free. With doubts about their salary limit situation this summer, the economic aspect of the deal could appeal to them. AC Milan are also seemingly in the running to sign the target man.

‘He will go to Barcelona’ – Serbia fitness coach Dusan Ilic

Now Serbia fitness coach Dusan Ilic has told Tuttosport (via Sport) that he believes that Vlahovic will head to Barcelona in the summer.

“He’s going to Barca. That’s what I think. Before going to Juventus, he could have played in Spain because he had an offer from Atletico, but he chose to stay in Italy. Now it’s different,” Ilic commented.

Ilic: Vlahovic is a world-class goalscorer

Since moving to Juventus, Vlahovic has struggled to live up to his early promise as a teenager at Fiorentina, and Ilic advised him to try his luck elsewhere.

“Dusan loves and respects Italy. That’s why he’s stayed so long, but now he has to get his career back on track and try to progress. Only then will he become the classy player we saw at Fiorentina again. He was top-class, he always had those skills. He’s a world-class goalscorer.”

Currently he is out of action due to a muscle tear, and Ilic confirmed that he was on schedule to return in March. Vlahovic and Ilic have been working together since 2021, with the latter described as a trusted confidant for Vlahovic.