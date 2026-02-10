Barcelona have their priorities set for the summer transfer window, with a number nine their main objective. The idea is to bring in a top class player in the position, with consequences for their current options at the position.

It has been presumed by many that Robert Lewandowski will be leaving the club at the end of the season when his contract expires, although it has been mitigated with the suggestion that he could come back as a rotational option rather than competing for the starting spot. However Sport say that Barcelona are internally debating whether it should in fact be Ferran Torres they look to show the door to.

Ferran Torres contract situation

Torres is Barcelona’s top scorer this season, and starts the majority of games ahead of Lewandowski, even if the Polish veteran has started several of the biggest games of the season. This year he has 16 goals and one assist in his 31 games, but is out of contract in 2027. It had been said that Barcelona planned to hand him a new deal, but there has been no further developments in that regard since October. For his part, the 25-year-old Spain international is keen to stay at the club.

🚨 OFFICIAL: In accordance with Article 42.f of the FC Barcalona Statutes, president Joan Laporta has stepped down from his position in order to be eligible to stand in the elections to the Board of Directors, which will be held on 15 March. [@FCBarcelona] pic.twitter.com/M3mfmzbiPw — barcacentre (@barcacentre) February 9, 2026

Lewandowski exit uncertain

If Torres does leave, it seems likely that Lewandowski will remain as a back-up. If Lewandowski were to leave, then Barcelona would save around €30m in gross wages next season. Any deal would likely come with a significant wage cut, but in terms of their salary limit, only a reduction of €3m would be applied even if his actual wage is lower than that.

Barcelona will have to debate whether they feel it is worth cashing on Torres, with just a year left on his deal in the summer, bearing in mind that they will likely have to hand him a long-term deal with a wage rise. Torres has been a consistent performer under Hansi Flick, but it is also true that he has never been a guaranteed starter.