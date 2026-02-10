Barcelona are looking as if they will likely be without forward Raphinha for their Copa del Rey semi-final against Atletico Madrid on Thursday night. The Brazilian has missed their last two games through injury, and is now looking like a long shot for their crucial cup tie.

Raphinha did not join his teammates during training on Tuesday morning, remaining in the gym as he deals with hamstring discomfort. Originally Barcelona had said that he was day-to-day, and there was no injury per se, but there appears to have been no improvement, with MD now classing him as a serious doubt to face Atletico. He has just one remaining training session on Wednesday in which to prove his fitness, and the plan had been for him to take part in the session on Tuesday.

Raphinha: ‘It’s a little bit tight’

Speaking on Monday night after receiving the Toresky for best athlete of the year, handed out by SER Catalunya, Raphinha gave an update on his injury.

“I don’t know yet, but I’m trying to recover as quickly as possible; I’m the first one who doesn’t like being out. I don’t want to be at 50% because I know I won’t perform, so I’m going to try to get back to 100% as soon as possible,” he told Cadena SER on Monday night.

Raphinha on individual awards

Raphinha has in the past voiced his disappointment that he did not win the Ballon d’Or, and did not even make the FIFA World XI for his showings last season. The latter decision was called ‘a joke’ by manager Hansi Flick.

“It seems someone has watched the games (laughs). It’s okay, for me the important thing is the home (awards). It’s very special to receive this award, for me, for my family; we have felt very embraced in this city that we feel is home, and it’s very special for us despite not having been here for very long.”

“I don’t owe anything to anyone. I know the season I’ve had, and I know it was very unfair; in the end, it’s something we can’t control. Off the field, I have no control. Ultimately, you have to be friendly with the people who vote. I’m someone who will provide answers on the field, and whatever happens, I’m satisfied with the season I’ve had.”

‘Living in this city was a dream come true’ – Raphinha

He has also been very vocal about wanting to leave Barcelona before the arrival of Hansi Flick, but now Raphinha now seems settled in the Catalan capital with his family.

“Honestly, I think that, beyond the team, living in this city was a dream come true. We really love the beach and being in a city with such wonderful weather. Everyone has welcomed us so warmly from day one. We already liked it here before, and it’s become even more special because of the affection of the people.”