Atletico Madrid to begin talks for Serie A midfielder next month

Atletico Madrid were forced to improvise at the end of the January transfer window, following the exits of Conor Gallagher and Giacomo Raspadori, with several attempts to bring in their targets failing. Sporting Director Mateu Alemany is looking to get ahead of the game before the summer transfer window this time though, having brought in three players on deadline day last week.

Originally, Alemany had planned to replace Gallagher and Raspadori with Ederson dos Santos of Atalanta, and Kang-In Lee of Paris Saint-Germain. In both cases though, their clubs refused to part ways with the players midseason. As a result, young midfielders Obed Vargas and Rodrigo Mendoza arrived, as did Ademola Lookman.

Atletico Madrid plan talks for Ederson

According to Matteo Moretto, Atletico Madrid are still keen to sign Brazilian midfielder Ederson from Atalanta. They intend to hold talks with Atalanta in March to discuss a potential move, the idea being that they could secure an agreement with Atalanta before the summer transfer window opens. The 26-year-old will have just a year left on his deal in the summer, and the Serie A side will no doubt want to avoid losing him for free the following summer.

Atletico Madrid’s negotiations for Ederson

Despite agent Andre Cury declaring that he could be available for ‘€30-40m’, Alemany and Atletico reportedly had an even higher offer turned down, at which point they decided to go in a different direction. Ederson, who has been linked with Atletico on and off over the past two years, was seemingly keen on a move to Los Colchoneros.

El Atlético de Madrid quiere atar a Éderson antes del verano. https://t.co/h3dt39D3nf — Matteo Moretto (@MatteMoretto) February 10, 2026

How much Atletico will have to pay for him remains unknown. Despite relations between both clubs being good, it would likely benefit Atalanta to wait and see if they can produce an auction for their player. On the other hand, they may feel persuaded to wrap up an agreement early in order to move forward with their own alternative plans.