The last couple of days have been difficult for Real Oviedo, whose La Liga clash against Rayo Vallecano was postponed hours before kick off was due to take place. League officials decided that the contest could not take place due to the poor condition of the Vallecas pitch, which meant the trip from Asturia made by the club’s playing staff and supporters was in vain.

Understandably, there has been a lot of anger from Oviedo regarding the situation, given how it has been handled by Rayo’s hierarchy and officials from La Liga. Club president Martin Pelaez has called for them to receive the three points over the match being replayed at another time, and now Santi Cazorla has had his say.

La realidad es que la @LaLiga está a años luz de la @premierleague en todos los sentidos. — Santi Cazorla (@19SCazorla) February 8, 2026

Cazorla has played in La Liga and the Premier League over the course of his stellar career, and in a scathing post to X on Sunday, he made it abundantly clear which league is better as of right now.

“The reality is that La Liga is light years away from the Premier League in every way.”

La Liga has been criticised by many over its handling of various situations in recent years, and the case involving Rayo and Oviedo is the latest one. Cazorla has every right to be furious at how things have transpired, and his remark, which has been seen by almost two million people, will put more pressure on those high up in the league.

Oviedo awaiting outcome after victory request submitted

Diario AS have confirmed that Oviedo have followed through with Pelaez’s request for the Asturian club to be awarded the three points for the postponed Rayo match. La Liga will receive the case in the coming days, with the likelihood being that a decision will be made before Los Oviedistas are in action next weekend against Athletic Club.