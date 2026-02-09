Real Madrid have a number of big decisions to make ahead of the summer transfer window, which promises to be a busy one for those at the Bernabeu. There are plans for a new centre-back and midfielder to arrive, while there could be multiple key exits – and among them could be captain Dani Carvajal.

The last 18 months have been very difficult for the 34-year-old defender. He tore his ACL in October 2024, and since then, he has struggled to stay fit for a sustained period of time, although he has been available for Real Madrid’s last 10 matches across all competitions.

Despite this, he has only appeared twice. His latest unused substitute appearance came against Valencia on Sunday, and after the match, he was visibly annoyed when speaking to Real Madrid fitness coach Antonio Pintus.

According to The Athletic, there are internal doubts about Carvajal’s future at Real Madrid. His contract expires on the 30th of June, and at this stage, it is far from certain that he would be offered a new deal.

The report also notes that Carvajal’s representatives are also unsure about whether he will remain at the Bernabeu. At 34, he still has years left in football, although his recent injury troubles could limit his ability to play for too much longer.

Real Madrid would sign replacement if Carvajal leaves

Currently, it appears that Trent Alexander-Arnold, Fede Valverde and David Jimenez are ahead of Carvajal in the right-back pecking order. In this regard, there is scope for him to leave, especially if he is unable to stay fit for a prolonged period of time.

In the event of Carvajal leaving Real Madrid, club bosses would look to sign a replacement to compete with Trent, given that Valverde will be used in midfield and Jimenez is too inexperienced to be a regular first team member.