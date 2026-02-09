Real Madrid caused all kinds of controversy when they snatched Luis Figo away from Barcelona in 2000, and 26 years on, a new saga could be on the agenda. Bernabeu bosses, headed up by president Florentino Perez, believe they can steal another of the Catalans’ world class players, with in-house talks already underway.

The Barcelona player in question is Pedri, with El Desmarque (via Sempre Barca) reporting that Perez views him as the dream signing for Real Madrid. The 23-year-old midfielder is one of the best in the world in his position, and while Barcelona are enjoying him now, their El Clasico rivals believe he could be theirs.

Real Madrid are keen on adding a new central midfielder to their squad, given that it is an area where they have struggled ever since Toni Kroos’ retirement in 2024. They’ve been linked with Rodri Hernandez and Vitinha among others, but Perez is clear that Pedri, who is currently unavailable for Barcelona due to a hamstring injury, would be the ideal addition.

Real Madrid see deal as possible in 2027

The report states that Real Madrid would try to sign Pedri in the summer of 2027. Perez wants a deal done in order to strengthen his club, while in the process, weakening Barcelona by a significant amount. However, the Catalans will be relaxed about the situation, given the Spain international is protected by a €1bn release clause in his contract, which has another four years left to run.

There is no doubt that Pedri would significantly improve Real Madrid, but Barcelona are clear that Pedri is not for sale at any price – meaning the only way for them to get a deal done is by paying his release clause, which is a non-starter. Nevertheless, Perez continues to dream of a possible seismic transfer.