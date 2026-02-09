Real Madrid may have won 2-0 against Valencia on Sunday night, but more controversy looks to have come out of their camp. The latest case involves Dani Carvajal, who has struggled for minutes since returning after knee injury in January.

Carvajal was forced to go under the knife in October due to excessive pain in the same knee that he tore his ACL one year prior. He returned to action after two months out, but in the 10 matches since receiving the medical green light, he has made only two appearances – both from the bench.

He’s been an unused sub on eight occasions, with the latest being at Mestalla. After the match, Carvajal was seen very unhappy when speaking to Real Madrid fitness coach Antonio Pintus, as picked up by Guillermo Rai.

🚩Carvajal visibly uspet talking to Pintus after the match. @TheAthleticFC pic.twitter.com/cXjTXKU9T6 — Guillermo Rai (@GuillermoRai_) February 8, 2026

Real Madrid head coach Alvaro Arbeloa opted to start with La Fabrica talent David Jimenez, with Trent Alexander-Arnold – who only just returned from his own injury – coming on late instead of Carvajal. It is clear whether the 34-year-old’s anger was related to this snub, but many believe that it is.

Real Madrid “have a Carvajal case” – journalist

Among them is Antonio Romero, who spoke on Carvajal during his appearance on Carrusel Deportivo (via MD).

“For me there is a Carvajal case. He is the captain of Real Madrid and normally never complains, but the other day he gives a declaration of intent because he says he is ready to play. It is very different that he is not ready to play 15 minutes. The coaching staff will have their reasons, but I don’t know them. The captain’s contract ends on the 30th of June this year, he is important for the national team and not only does he not play, nor does he warm up. I insist, there is a Carvajal case.”

The key detail is that Carvajal is in the final few months of his current Real Madrid contract, so if he continues to be down the pecking order, there is every chance that he leaves. However, that decision will not be made until later in the season.