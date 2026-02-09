MD23 of the 2025-26 La Liga season has been filled with drama, with eight matches having been played so far. It has been a reduced card due to the postponement of Rayo Vallecano-Real Oviedo on Saturday due to the unsafe condition of the Vallecas pitch.

Osasuna seal important victory in race for Europe

Celta Vigo 1-2 Osasuna

Osasuna kicked off the weekend in impressive fashion, as they defeated Celta Vigo at Balaidos. They took the lead in the first half when Ante Budimir headed in Raul Moro’s cross, but despite Borja Iglesias equalising from the penalty spot, substitute Raul Garcia fired home the winning goal with 10 minutes remaining.

Real Sociedad breach top 8 as Elche swept aside

Real Sociedad 3-1 Elche

Real Sociedad continued their march towards the European places with a key victory over Elche at Anoeta. Pellegrini Matarazzo’s side raced into a two-goal lead in the first half courtesy of Luka Sucic and Mikel Oyarzabal, and although Andre Silva responded after the interval, the three points were made safe by substitute Orri Oskarsson.

Getafe bring winless run to an end in Vitoria

Alaves 0-2 Getafe

Getafe ended their two-month wait for a victory as they dispatched of Alaves at Mendizorroza. January signing Luis Vazquez opened the scoring eight minutes into the second half, and the points were made safe soon after when Mauro Arambarri netted from the penalty spot.

San Mames smiles as Athletic Club defeat 10-man Levante

Athletic Club 4-2 Levante

For the first time in over two months, Athletic Club picked up a win in La Liga, after they saw off Levante at San Mames. The visitors had Alan Matturro after 17 minutes, and they book advantage with a quickfire double from Gorka Guruzeta. Unai Elgezabel made it 2-1 on 81 minutes before Nico Serrano restored the two-goal lead for Los Leones, and despite a wonderul strike from Jon Olasagasti to reduce the arrears again, Robert Navarro sealed the victory in stoppage time.

Late heroics see Sevilla save point against Girona

Sevilla 1-1 Girona

There was drama aplenty at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan, where Sevilla and Girona played out an entertaining draw. The visitors led in the first half courtesy of Thomas Lemar, but this was cancelled out in the 92nd minute by Kike Salas. Los Nervionenses’ point was dramatically secured when goalkeeper Odysseas Vlachodimos saved Cristhian Stuani’s 98th minute penalty.