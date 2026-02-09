Hansi Flick keeps faith in underperforming Barcelona star

Barcelona managed to keep their first team squad together during the winter transfer window, with only Marc-Andre ter Stegen, who was not counted upon by head coach Hansi Flick, leaving for Girona. Marc Casado could have joined him at the exit door, but ultimately, it was decided for him to stick around for the remainder of the season.

It has been a difficult season for Casado. He’s found himself behind Frenkie de Jong, Pedri and Eric Garcia in the midfield pecking order, but even when he has played, his performance levels have been far below expectations. This has led to doubts about his future at the Spotify Camp Nou, with the likes of Manchester United and Atletico Madrid reportedly interested in his services.

Despite this, Flick has kept faith in Casado. As per Sport, the Barcelona head coach’s decision to start the midfielder against Real Oviedo on the 25th of January was done in order to show that he is still counting on him, which ruled any chance of a late move during the winter transfer window.

Flick is pleased to have Casado as a squad player, and when he is needed, he is not afraid to play him – as was the case last weekend when he started against Mallorca. Pedri, de Jong and Gavi were not able to be involved due to injury, and with Marc Bernal still working his way back to 100% match sharpness, it makes for the 22-year-old to remain counted upon.

Casado could still leave in the summer

Despite this, it is not certain to say whether Casado will continue as a Barcelona player into next season. He could be sold to generate funds for signings, although if Flick had his way, it would be no surprise to see no sale entertained once again.