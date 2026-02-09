Galatasaray made shock €30m offer for Barcelona star in January

Barcelona had a relatively quiet winter transfer window, with only one signing (Joao Cancelo) and one departure (Marc-Andre ter Stegen). There were chances for more players to leave Hansi Flick’s squad during the month, with Marc Bernal being one of those that attracted significant attention.

Bernal, who scored his first Barcelona goal during Saturday’s victory over Mallorca, was wanted by Girona, with a loan deal having been floated between the two clubs. In the end, it was decided that the 18-year-old would remain at the Spotify Camp Nou for the remainder of the season.

However, there was another chance for Bernal to leave late in the window. As reported by Sport, Galatasaray attempted to agree a transfer with Barcelona, and a €30m offer had been tabled by the Turkish giants.

Bernal, who is one of the lowest earners in the Barcelona squad, was also told that Galatasaray would triple his salary, with president Dursun Ozbek being the main driving force behind the move for the Barcelona midfielder. However, it was ultimately a deal that never progressed, as the Catalans made it clear that their player would not be leaving under any circumstances.

Barcelona have high hopes for Bernal

Barcelona had considered a loan exit for Bernal because they wanted him to play regularly, and not stunt his development by remaining on the periphery of Flick’s squad. At no point was a transfer ever considered, as they see him as someone that can become one of the world’s best midfielders in the years to come.

There is no doubt that Galatasaray’s offer was audacious, but in their eyes, it would have been worth a try. Barcelona were always going to turn it down, especially as they believe he will be worth much more €30m in the coming years.