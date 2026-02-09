Chelsea are preparing to enter the La Liga market once again, and they have set their sights on Julian Alvarez, whose future at Atletico Madrid continues to be shrouded in uncertainty.

Alvarez, who has had a desperately poor few months on the pitch, has attracted strong interest in recent months. Barcelona are long-term admirers, although given their financial woes, a return to the Premier League would be much more likely for the Argentina international.

Arsenal are in the race, but they could be usurped by London rivals Chelsea. According to ESPN Argentina, talks have taken place between the Premier League club and Alvarez’s representatives, who were in the United Kingdom last week.

Chelsea are trying to position themselves for a summer move for Alvarez, whom they see as the ideal striker to lead the line for them from next season onwards. Given their spending history, it is likely that a deal could be possible – also given the good relationship they have established with Atleti in recent years.

What should Atleti do with Alvarez?

Prior to this season, Alvarez was the one player that Atleti would have absolutely not considered selling at all costs. However, his poor form this season (11 goals in 32 appearances across all competitions) could lead to some doubts about whether a big-money should be considered.

It must be remembered that Atleti will be under no obligation to sell Alvarez in the summer, given that the recent investment in the club has cleared their financial woes of the past. Because of this, they can hold out for top dollar if Chelsea or any other club comes to the table, so it would not be easy for a deal to be done.

It remains to be seen where Alvarez is for next season and beyond, but for now, he remains as an Atleti player.