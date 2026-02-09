Last month, Joan Laporta announced the date for the next Barcelona presidential election, which he will be standing in. In mid-March, it will be known who holds the position for the next four years, but in the meantime, the process has now got underway.

On Monday, Barcelona confirmed the start of the electoral process. In an official statement, they also announced Laporta’s resignation, as is mandatory for personnel seeking re-election.

“In accordance with Article 42.f of the FC Barcalona Statutes, president Joan Laporta has stepped down from his position in order to be eligible to stand in the elections to the Board of Directors, which will be held on 15 March. This resignation was formalised at the ordinary meeting of the Board of Directors held this Monday, at which the election call was officially published.”

Nine more directors relinquish roles

As well as Laporta, nine more Barcelona directors have also resigned, as they will also be seeking to be re-elected to their previously-held positions.

“Several members of the current board have also relinquished their posts to take part in the electoral process. Specifically, resignations were presented by the vice-president for the Institutional Area, Elena Fort; the vice-president for the Social Area, Rafael Escudero; and board members Ferran Oliver, Josep Maria Albert, Javier Barbany, Miquel Camps, Aureli Mas, Javier Puig, and Joan Soler i Ferré.

These resignations mean that a new board has been established for the time being. Rafael Yuste, who previously held the position of vice-president, has taken Laporta’s places, with Josep Cubells appointed as vice-president and secretary. Alfons Castro has been inserted as treasurer, with the rest of the board made up of Josep Ignasi Macià, Àngel Riudalbas, Joan Solé i Sust and Sisco Pujol.

It remains to be seen who ends up as Barcelona’s next president, but the countdown is now on.