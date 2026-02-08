Real Madrid star Endrick Felipe has had a fast start to life in France since completing his loan move to Olympique Lyon. The Brazilian teenager has suffered his first setback in Ligue 1 though.

In his first five games for Lyon across Ligue 1 and the Coupe de France, Endrick scored five times and gave an assist. Beyond the numbers, he has left fans in awe of his ability, with the quality of the goals and his technical ability becoming a talking point in France.

Endrick sent off for Lyon against Nantes

However his sixth appearance has brought his first setback, after he was sent off for Lyon in their match against Nantes. As he competed for the ball on the touchline with the Dehmaine Tabibou, Endrick kicked out at the defender, and was sent off after a VAR review.

How’s this a red card for Endrick? pic.twitter.com/3XKJz8sNhH — __Matty (@MattyRMFC) February 7, 2026

Endrick has been receiving plenty of attention from the Nantes defenders throughout, and had already been involved in battles. Lyon went on to lose the game 1-0 to Nantes, halting their good run, as well as that of Endrick.

Endrick has shown flashes of temper before

It seems to be an area of his game he is still working on. Despite his limited minutes under Carlo Ancelotti, Endrick lashed out at defenders twice during tussles with opposition players. One of them he escaped punishment for, but he was sent off against

At this stage of his career, it’s tricky to ask him to have the presence of mind of a more mature player, but if defenders feel that he can be coaxed into sending offs, then he will be targeted. No doubt Paulo Fonseca will be doing his best to ensure Endrick understands it is a skill that he must improve.