Real Madrid edge past Valencia to keep pace in La Liga title race

Valencia 0-2 Real Madrid

Real Madrid have continued their 100% La Liga record in 2026, as they narrowly edged out Valencia at Mestalla.

Alvaro Arbeloa chose to adopt a 4-4-2 system for the match, given that he was without the services of Vinicius Junior (suspended) and Rodrygo Goes (injured). Kylian Mbappe and Gonzalo Garcia were partnered in attack, but neither were able to make much of an impact during the opening 45 minutes.

In total, there were very few opportunities in the first half, with the best falling the way of right-back David Jimenez, who was making his debut in La Liga. His shot from the right stung the palms of Valencia goalkeeper Stole Dimitrievski, who was largely untested up until the deadlock was broken.

On 65 minutes, Real Madrid took the lead in fine style. In a match devoid of quality, Alvaro Carreras took the game by the scruff of the neck as he skipped away from two Valencia defenders before slotting the ball in at Dimitrievski’s near post, much to the belief of the away team.

Valencia had a big chance to equalise almost immediately when Lucas Beltran’s effort skimmed the post, but that was as close as Los Che got to getting back into the match. In the end, they fell further behind when Brahim Diaz played in Mbappe, who scored Real Madrid’s second of the evening in the first minute of stoppage time.

Poor performance but Real Madrid will not care

On the whole, it was another unconvincing performance from Real Madrid, but they will not be fussed. It is another win, and it means they close back to within one point of Barcelona at the top of La Liga – they can temporarily go to the summit if they were to defeat in-form Real Sociedad next weekend, with the Catalans not in action until Monday night against Girona.