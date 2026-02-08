Real Madrid kept up their impressive La Liga form in 2026 with a hard-fought 2-0 victory over Valencia at Mestalla, with goals scored by Alvaro Carreras and Kylian Mbappe.
Thibaut Courtois – 6.5
Did not have a single save to make.
David Jimenez – 7
A first appearance in La Liga for the young defender, and he did not look out of place at all. He went forward well, and did a good job defensively.
Raul Asencio – 7
Asencio continues to be Real Madrid’s most consistent performer in defence. He kept Valencia’s attackers quiet, as they were nullified to zero shots on target.
Dean Huijsen – 6.5
Another slow start to a match for the Spain international, but he looked more solid at the game went on.
Alvaro Carreras – 8
Solid in defence, and in attack, he made the difference. Real Madrid can put this victory down to him, as he netted the goal that broke Valencia’s resolve.
Aurelien Tchouameni – 7
Part of a solid base that helped shut Valencia out.
Fede Valverde – 7
Moved into midfield for this match, and he looked as comfortable in the position as he has for some time.
Eduardo Camavinga – 6.5
Started on the left of a midfield four, and although he was not fully comfortable, he did relatively well.
Arda Guler – 6.5
Not his best performance, but he linked up well in the final third.
Gonzalo Garcia – 6
Given the nod due to the absences of Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo Goes, but he was hardly involved.
Kylian Mbappe – 6.5
Valencia kept him quiet, but he popped up with his standard goal in stoppage time.
Substitutes
Trent Alexander-Arnold – 6
A welcome return to action for the Englishman, who did well.
Brahim Diaz – 6.5
Got the assist for Mbappe’s late goal.
Franco Mastantuono – 6
Competed well after coming on late for Guler.
Jorge Cestero – N/A
Another appearance for the La Fabrica graduate, who has established himself in Alvaro Arbeloa’s squad.
