Real Madrid player ratings against Valencia: Alvaro Carreras stars in both boxes

Real Madrid kept up their impressive La Liga form in 2026 with a hard-fought 2-0 victory over Valencia at Mestalla, with goals scored by Alvaro Carreras and Kylian Mbappe.

Thibaut Courtois – 6.5

Did not have a single save to make.

David Jimenez – 7

A first appearance in La Liga for the young defender, and he did not look out of place at all. He went forward well, and did a good job defensively.

Raul Asencio – 7

Asencio continues to be Real Madrid’s most consistent performer in defence. He kept Valencia’s attackers quiet, as they were nullified to zero shots on target.

Dean Huijsen – 6.5

Another slow start to a match for the Spain international, but he looked more solid at the game went on.

Alvaro Carreras – 8

Solid in defence, and in attack, he made the difference. Real Madrid can put this victory down to him, as he netted the goal that broke Valencia’s resolve.

Aurelien Tchouameni – 7

Part of a solid base that helped shut Valencia out.

Fede Valverde – 7

Moved into midfield for this match, and he looked as comfortable in the position as he has for some time.

Eduardo Camavinga – 6.5

Started on the left of a midfield four, and although he was not fully comfortable, he did relatively well.

Arda Guler – 6.5

Not his best performance, but he linked up well in the final third.

Gonzalo Garcia – 6

Given the nod due to the absences of Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo Goes, but he was hardly involved.

Kylian Mbappe – 6.5

Valencia kept him quiet, but he popped up with his standard goal in stoppage time.

Substitutes

Trent Alexander-Arnold – 6

A welcome return to action for the Englishman, who did well.

Brahim Diaz – 6.5

Got the assist for Mbappe’s late goal.

Franco Mastantuono – 6

Competed well after coming on late for Guler.

Jorge Cestero – N/A

Another appearance for the La Fabrica graduate, who has established himself in Alvaro Arbeloa’s squad.

