Real Madrid are on their way to another victory in La Liga, having doubled their lead late on against Valencia at Mestalla.

It has been a poor performance from Alvaro Arbeloa’s side, who have posed little threat to the hosts. Despite this, a moment of quality allowed them to break the deadlock, with Alvaro Carreras finding the back of the net after skipping away from a couple of challenges before slotting in at the near post – he also scored in the reverse fixture at the Bernabeu.

Real Madrid almost conceded an immediate equaliser when Lucas Beltran’s effort grazed the post, but that has been as close as Valencia have, and will, come. Los Blancos have now doubled their advantage in the first minute of stoppage time, with Brahim Diaz squaring the ball for Kylian Mbappe to tap home.

🚨🚨| GOAL: KYLIAN MBAPPE DOUBLES THE LEAD!! Valencia 0-2 Real Madrid pic.twitter.com/BIiATBM7wf — CentreGoals. (@centregoals) February 8, 2026

Kylian Mbappé seals victory! 👏 The Frenchman doubles Real Madrid's lead with an added-time finish ⚪ 𝑃𝑟𝑒𝑠𝑒𝑛𝑡𝑒𝑑 𝑏𝑦 @sbk | 18+ | 𝑃𝑙𝑒𝑎𝑠𝑒 𝐺𝑎𝑚𝑏𝑙𝑒 𝑅𝑒𝑠𝑝𝑜𝑛𝑠𝑖𝑏𝑙𝑦 pic.twitter.com/vzkl1b7kBt — Premier Sports (@PremSportsTV) February 8, 2026

Another match, another Mbappe goal 🔥 pic.twitter.com/yZjECW8LLm — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) February 8, 2026

Mbappe has been frustrated at Mestalla, but he will be relieved to finally get his goal. As for Real Madrid, they are heading back to within one point of Barcelona in the La Liga title race.