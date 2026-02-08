Real Madrid need a win to keep on Barcelona’s tail in the La Liga title race, and they are on course for a big three points after taking the lead against Valencia at Mestalla.

It has been a poor performance from Alvaro Arbeloa’s side, who have posed little threat to the hosts. Despite this, a moment of quality has allowed them to break the deadlock, with Alvaro Carreras finding the back of the net after a fine solo run.

🚨🚨| GOAL: ALVARO CARRERAS GIVES MADRID THE LEAD!! Valencia 0-1 Real Madrid

It’s an excellent goal from Carreras, who skipped away from a couple of challenges before slotting in at the near post. He scored in the reverse fixture at the Bernabeu, and as things stand, he would be the match-winner in this one.

It is no surprise that Real Madrid have struggled against Valencia in an attacking sense, given that Vinicius Junior (suspended) and Rodrygo Goes (injured) are unavailable. Despite this, they lead with less than 30 minutes to go.