Real Madrid picked up another important victory on Sunday, as they emerged as 2-0 winners over Valencia at the Mestalla. It is a result that keeps them within one point of Barcelona in the La Liga title race, which could be set to go to the wire this season.

As per Diario AS, head coach Alvaro Arbeloa delivered his assessment of the result and performance during his post-match press conference.

“It’s always like going to the dentist at Mestalla. We knew the difficulty of the match, the demand they had. A very serious and committed match. We are happy, but we must continue improving. It is always difficult here, because of the atmosphere and the desire they always put into it against Real Madrid. But we knew how to solve it, we controlled well. Courtois didn’t make any saves. The work was very solid and committed on the part of the players.”

Arbeloa: Kylian Mbappe can surpass Cristiano Ronaldo

Arbeloa also spoke on Alvaro Carreras and Kylian Mbappe, Real Madrid’s two scorers against Valencia.

“Alvaro’s goal shows that he has a lot of talent in attack. In the first match he also scored a great goal against Valencia.

“Kylian is done with no more adjectives. We thought we weren’t going to see anything like Cristiano, but he’s on his way (to reaching his level). We are lucky to have him. He’s the best player in the world now. It’s something that, as I said, it seemed that Cristiano was an alien and Kylian has a long way to go, but he has the conditions to follow in his wake. Why not surpass him? If anyone can, it’s Kylian.”

Arbeloa speaks on right-back situation

David Jimenez was awarded his first La Liga start by Arbeloa, who chose to move Fede Valverde into midfield. The Real Madrid manager spoke on both players, as well as the return of Trent Alexander-Arnold.

“It doesn’t matter where you put Valverde, he always gives a spectacular performance. I know that he is happier in midfield and where we are going to get the most performance out of him. David’s party has enormous merit. That the boys from the academy can play games of this level is great news. Very proud.

“Trent, after a long time off, we will be cautious. We want him to gradually find his rhythm. With Trent it will be like that.”