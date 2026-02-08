On Saturday, the La Liga clash between Rayo Vallecano and Real Oviedo was postponed hours before kick-off due to concerns over the Vallecas pitch. The surface, which was recently re-laid, had failed to set, which led to league officials calling the match off, much to the disappointment of everyone involved.

Oviedo have felt very hard done by on the back of this. As such, president Martin Pelaez has confirmed to Cadena SER that he will be seeking for his club to be awarded the three points, rather than for the match to be played at another date.

“Yes, we are going to fight for the three points. Not because we like to win it at the table, but because we think we are being treated unfairly. We have suffered some controversial refereeing decisions in eight or nine games and we are always supporting and adding, but there comes a time when one has to say ‘enough’. We have already paid the toll of being the newly promoted team.

“Our intention is always to compete on the field, but when the regulations are not complied with, it has to be even for everything. With what we are playing for, we are not here to give anything away, we are to fight for what is in our right.”

Pelaez accuses Rayo of mishandling situation

Pelaez has made it clear that he believes Rayo handled the situation poorly, with the believe being that the match should have been suspended much earlier than it was.

“You don’t have to put the integrity of the players at risk, of course. We are empathetic with the players and the coaching staff of Rayo Vallecano, but it is not possible for them to tell us this morning that you cannot play when the pitch has been bad all week. It is evident that it was wrong. The way it has been managed has been regrettable.”