Real Madrid to pursue PSG star as transfer priority this summer

Real Madrid have settled on their transfer priorities for the coming season, as they seek to add to a squad that many have described as deficient when it comes to the biggest occasions. After a €165m spend last summer, there could be more heavy investment next summer.

Their first two additions to the squad will be the return of Endrick Felipe and Nico Paz from Olympique Lyon and Como respectively. Diario AS report that if all goes to plan though, there will be at least three more signings before the start of next season.

Midfield priority: Vitinha

For some time it has been said that Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Vitinha is their ideal signing to improve the middle of the pitch. The Portuguese star has become the face of a dominant PSG midfield in recent years, but there is an acknowledgement that his signing will be tricky due to PSG’s reluctance to sell. Vitinha is under contract until 2029, and Real Madrid require him to push for a move to make it happen.

Their second choice is Dutch youngster Kees Smit. The 19-year-old has a growing posse of suitors around European football, but Real Madrid see him as the best alternative to Vitinha. His price also continues to rise, with AZ Alkmaar supposedly asking for €60m for him.

Two central defenders on the agenda

The other area Real Madrid are keen to strengthen is their backline, with central defence identified as an issue. David Alaba and Antonio Rudiger are out of contract this summer, and thus they will only have three first-team options (Dean Huijsen, Raul Asencio and Eder Militao) if there are no further additions.

The primary name on Real Madrid’s shortlist is Jacob Ramon, who like Paz is at Como, after a move last summer. He has impressed, and Los Blancos have an €8m buyback option on him, but he is currently waiting to see Real Madrid’s final decision on his future.

Los Blancos reportedly got back in contact with Liverpool defender Ibrahim’s Konate this week too. The French defender is out of contract this summer.