Real Madrid have first two additions for next season decided

Real Madrid have already settled on their first two additions for next season, which will be two familiar faces for Madridistas. Los Blancos will bring back former midfielder Nico Paz and forward Endrick Felipe will return from his loan in France.

General Manager Jose Angel Sanchez, Head Scout Juni Calafat and President Florentino Perez are in full planning mode for the next campaign, with the current squad looking less than perfect. The word from the hierarchy has been that they believe there is sufficient quality in the side to compete on all fronts, but after investing €165m last summer, Real Madrid will invest again.

Endrick to return from loan at Lyon

According to Diario AS, the return of Endrick will be the first move made by the board. The 19-year-old Brazilian received minimal opportunities under Carlo Ancelotti, and after four months out due to hamstring injuries from May to September, played just 110 minutes for Xabi Alonso. As a result, he agreed a loan move to Olympique Lyon, where he has had a fast start. Scoring five times and giving one assist in his first six games, the Real Madrid board will see it as vindication of his quality.

With Kylian Mbappe the only reliable source of goals currently for Alvaro Arbeloa, Endrick’s return will be welcomed.

Nico Paz will become first signing of 2026

Real Madrid’s first signing of 2026 will involve activating their buyback clause on attacking midfielder Nico Paz. The Argentina international won Serie A Young Player of the Year last season, and has continued to build on his form this season. Real Madrid sold Paz for €5m, and can now activate their buyback option for €9m, a bargain by any standards. The addition of Paz will see more competition for Arda Guler and Brahim Diaz in the final third.