It has been almost one month since Alvaro Arbeloa took over as Real Madrid head coach, replacing Xabi Alonso. It has been an up-and-down start for the former player, whose side have been faultless in La Liga but struggled in the Champions League and Copa del Rey, a competition they were knocked out of by Segunda side Albacete.

As per Diario AS, Arbeloa gave his assessment of where things are at the moment, as he seeks continue the strong league form against Valencia on Sunday.

“Great teams have to do a lot of things well to win. We can’t just master one, we have to be able to do many things well on the pitch: we have to be able to do them at the same time, have automatisms, think all the same way… And that can only be achieved by working and putting in hours.

“The predisposition that the players have had is still just as good, with the same desire and the same ambition of the objectives we have ahead of us. Tomorrow is a very complicated and difficult match. This week we’ve been focused on continuing that improvement in all aspects of the game. We are still far from our ceiling.”

Arbeloa on Fran Garcia: “He represents the badge very well”

Arbeloa was also asked about reports from earlier in the week that Fran Garcia almost left Real Madrid for AFC Bournemouth.

“The only thing I can say about Fran is that he is an exceptional boy, who is working 100% every day, as he always does. It’s something that as a coach I love to highlight. Here to win things and achieve goals we need everyone’s work, that everyone is prepared. Fran’s attitude and mentality is always an example. He is a boy who knows perfectly well what this house is, he represents the Real Madrid badge very well like many other homegrown players and for me it is fortunate to have him in the squad and that he continues with us.”

Arbeloa hits out at Barcelona over Negreira case “scandal”

In recent weeks, the Negreira case has been gaining more traction in the media, and Arbeloa was asked for his take on the situation. As expected, he was scathing of Barcelona.

“Regarding the Negreira case, I think that no one understands that, to this day, the most serious scandal in the history of Spanish football is still unresolved. For me that is what should worry a lot.”