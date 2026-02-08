Barcelona won 3-0 against Mallorca on Saturday, and one of the big novelties was Marc Bernal’s first goal for the club. The 18-year-old, who came on as a second half substitute, fired home the Catalans’ third late on, which led to eruptions of delight from the home crowd, as well as his teammates.

As per MD, the midfielder reflected on his goal, and he could not contain his delight when discussing the moment in detail.

“When I saw that Fermin was looking at me, I detected the space. I didn’t hesitate and I pushed forward. I was going to shoot with my right foot but I saw Maffeo, and as I trust my left foot more, I cut back. The truth is that Mascarell touches it. I was tremendously excited. These are moments that you don’t even dream of as a child.”

Bernal: I thought about ACL recovery period after scoring

Bernal admitted that one of his thoughts he had after the ball hit the back of the net was the gruelling 12-month recovery period he had after tearing his ACL in September 2024.

“When I scored the goal I thought a lot about last year, about how bad I had it. It is a very great satisfaction, also for my family. I have remembered them. From the beginning I knew that I would go from less to more. Now I’m much better, in better shape. I want to take advantage of the minutes.”

Bernal: We are in a very good dynamic

Bernal also spoke highly of the strong bond that exists in the Barcelona first team squad.

“We are in a very good dynamic. The most important thing is the relationship we have with each other, even if there is competition. The relationship is very healthy, we all get along very well.”