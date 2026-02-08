In the coming days, Joan Laporta will relinquish the Barcelona presidency for the upcoming elections in March. He hopes to be re-elected for another term, although that will be in the hands of the club’s members.

Ahead of this, he has given the final interview of his current presidency. He spoke to Barcelona’s official media channels (via Diario AS) on a number of topics, with one of those being the Spotify Camp Nou.

“We’re back home. One of our big decisions, but it’s not over yet. It must be consolidated. The entire Third Tier is missing. It is the future of Barcelona. The most important heritage project in the club’s history. The goal is to have the stadium completed, including a roof, by the end of 2027.”

Laporta: No plans for Estadi Olimpic return

Laporta, who also discussed the decision to leave the European Superleague project, made it clear Barcelona are planning to remain at their own stadium going forward, despite fears that a return to the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys could be necessary later this season.

“We don’t plan to return to the Estadi Olimpic because we hope to coordinate with La Liga and UEFA for the four months that we will need to construct the roof.”

Laporta heaps praise on Hansi Flick

Hansi Flick’s appointment as manager has been one of the big success stories of Laporta’s second spell as Barcelona president, and he paid tribute to the German.

“He has built an incredible team, which has restored the illusion to the Catalans. We are very proud. He has also brought discipline, professionalism. He is a ‘Cruyffista’, he has understood the idiosyncrasies of the club, he is a born winner, very demanding. He has earned the respect and affection of everyone. I really like the harmony he has with Deco.”

Laporta’s Deco delight

On Deco himself, Laporta was also very complimentary. He believes his decision to appoint the former Barcelona player as the club’s sporting director has paid off handsomely.

“His incorporation has been very successful. He is a man who knows Barça perfectly. As a player he was one of the leaders of the team. He reminds me a lot of Txiki (Begiristain). He has made a competitive team, bringing in Lewandowski, Raphinha, Rashford, Koundé, Olmo, Joan García. He has renewed the players already at the club, he has restructured the sports area.”

Barcelona financial woes are ending – Laporta

Laporta also gave an update on the club’s financial situation, which has been improving in recent years.

“We have significantly reduced the ratio of the salaries of the playing staff, which represented 98% of ordinary income. Now we are at 58%. We are already within UEFA standards and without losing competitive strength, which has also been rejuvenated. Good results are not by divine grace but by a job well done.”