This weekend, Joan Laporta will officially cede the Barcelona presidency ahead of the elections taking place next month. He’s hoping to return to office, but before then, he has given one final interview before giving up his position.

Speaking to the club’s official media channels (via Diario AS), Laporta started by addressing the decision to hold the elections on the same day as their proposed La Liga fixture against Sevilla, which has caused controversy.

“We chose the date with Deco and Flick. We have also communicated to La Liga that we want the match against Sevilla to be played on March 15. The only problem would be the Champions League match, because if they turn us around on March 18, we prioritise sporting interests. I’m sure the members would understand because what they want is for the team to win. In any case, there will be other electoral venues, apart from the Camp Nou, to promote the elections.”

Laporta reveals objectives for next presidency term

Laporta is confident of being re-elected by the Barcelona members, as he also opened up on the work he intends to do if he is allowed to return for another term.

“I face it with strength of spirit and a lot of desire to explain our project. We want to finish everything we have done. It’s exciting. Work has been done to reinstall the illusion in Barça. We are the only multi-sport club with 48 European Cups. We are living a very sweet moment thanks to the decisions we have made.

“We have had to refinance the debt and look for income as the levers. We are now in a process of economic recovery, as shown by the fact that we have had ordinary profits for two years in a row, which must be consolidated. The change from provisional stadium to Montjuïc was another great challenge. And we have done so with some red lines that we were not willing to cross: the ownership model and not lowering the quality of the squads. What I also want to make very clear is that the hardest part is over.”

Laporta: Superleague project couldn’t be implemented

Earlier in the weekend, Barcelona announced their exit from the infamous European Superleague project. Laporta has confirmed that the club took this approach in part due to their diminishing institutional relationship with arch rivals Real Madrid.

“It is a project that could not be implemented. It was only expenses and more expenses, there was no benefit. We didn’t feel comfortable with Real Madrid because the relationship with them is not good.”