Girona agree deal for Marc-Andre ter Stegen replacement

Earlier this week, Marc-Andre ter Stegen was forced to undergo surgery on a hamstring injury he sustained while playing for Girona. The 33-year-old goalkeeper was brought in from Barcelona during the winter transfer window to play regularly ahead of this summer’s World Cup, but he is now set to be out for at least two months, which is a hammer blow for him and his new club.

Ter Stegen had displaced Paulo Gazzaniga in the Girona goal for their last two matches against Getafe and Real Oviedo, but he is not expected to return to action until April at the earliest. Because of this, the Catalans have been left short in the goalkeeping department, with the aforementioned Gazzaniga being the only recognised senior option.

Because of this, Girona have moved quickly to sign a ter Stegen replacement. As per Cadena SER (via ED), an agreement has been reached with Ruben Blanco to join Michel Sanchez’s squad for the remainder of the season.

Blanco, who is set for a second spell in La Liga after 11 years with Celta Vigo between 2011 and 2022, has been without a club since agreeing a mutual contract termination with Marseille in January. He has quickly found a new team, and in the coming days, he should be confirmed as a new Girona player.

Blanco will compete with Gazzaniga for starting spot

In the absence of ter Stegen, Gazzaniga and Blanco will compete for the starting spot, with 20-year-old Vladyslav Krapyvtsov being the third goalkeeper. The former will have the advantage, in that he will be in the Girona line-up to face Sevilla on Sunday, so he will be in possession of the gloves at the start of the battle.

Girona are hoping for a positive end to the season, and Blanco could end up being the man to help them achieve their goal – as long as he is given the nod by Michel.