Dani Carvajal keen to remain at Real Madrid but ‘too early to tell’

Real Madrid captain Dani Carvajal was perhaps the best right-back in the world when he helped Spain to life the Euros in 2024, but since he has been battling injuries again. His fitness over the next three months is likely to play a big role in deciding his future at the club.

Carvajal has played just 10 games this season due to after a muscle tear that kept him out for a month, and then a knee issue that ruled him out for November and December. The veteran full-back spent most of last season on the sidelines again, following a cruciate ligament injury, recovering in time to play in the Club World Cup. New manager Alvaro Arbeloa has been keen to ease him back in this time though, and despite being fit early in January, is yet to start again.

Carvajal’s future in the air

The 33-year-old is also out of contract this summer, and his future is not yet certain. Despite links to a move away, The Athletic claim that Carvajal is keen to stay at the club next season. He is waiting for Real Madrid to open discussions with him over his future, but so far they have not made contact. All the same, Carvajal does not believe there will be any obstacles to another one-year contract extension. The club are not yet certain on their stance, but emphasize that it will be a ‘mutual’ decision, and do not regard Carvajal’s situation as another contract, due to his contribution to the club, and his weight in the dressing. The latter is one of the key reasons Real Madrid may consider a renewal.

A move to Qatar in the future?

This is the first year that Carvajal has directly opened up to the idea of finishing his career in the Middle East or Major League Soccer. Earlier this year it was said he was seriously considering a move to Qatar, where former teammate and brother-in-law Joselu Mato is currently plying his trade for Al-Gharafa. The pair are close, and Carvajal posed with an Al-Gharafa shirt during a visit to Qatar earlier this season.

It seems Carvajal will be given the remainder of the season to demonstrate that his body can still hold up to the rigours of top-level football. For a period of two years, it looked as if he had put his fitness issues behind him, but they have returned with a vengeance. His current focus is on making it to the World Cup with Spain in perfect condition, as they pursue the only major honour Carvajal has yet to win.