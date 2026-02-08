This summer’s transfer window is a vitally important one for Barcelona, especially if they secure their anticipated return to La Liga’s 1:1 rule. There are plans to address multiple positions, with the most pressing ones being centre-back and striker.

Defence is an area that has caused a lot of concern this season, although the recent upturn in form has resulted in more clean sheets. Pau Cubarsi and Eric Garcia have established a strong connection, and with Ronald Araujo, Gerard Martin and Andreas Christensen as depth options, Barcelona are not as hard-pressed to go all-out for a statement signing in this area as they once were.

That’s confirmed by Sport, who say that Barcelona are prioritising the signing of a new star striker, given it’s taken for granted that Robert Lewandowski will leave the Spotify Camp Nou when his contract expires in June.

Barcelona believe it is more essential for a striker with goalscoring pedigree to be brought in over another central defender. Ferran Torres has impressed this season as a number nine, but in the event of Lewandowski’s exit, there would be no other option that Hansi Flick can turn to for goals.

Who could Barcelona sign?

In recent months, Barcelona have been linked with a number of strikers. Julian Alvarez is the player that Joan Laporta likes most, while there has also been interest shown in Harry Kane and Serhou Guirassy. However, whether the Catalans are back in the 1:1 will determine whether they can splash out, or if a low cost option is required.

Once the Barcelona presidential election is complete, it will become clearer who Barcelona are going to pursue during the summer transfer window. Until then, it is anyone’s guess as to who will end up making the move to the Spotify Camp Nou between the months of July and September.