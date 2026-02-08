Barcelona were victorious against Mallorca, with goals from Robert Lewandowski, Lamine Yamal and Marc Bernal ensuring a 3-0 win at the Spotify Camp Nou.

As per Marca, head coach Hansi Flick gave his assessment of the match. He recognised that his side were below-par in the first half, but he was much happier with how things played out after the interval.

“In the first half, we played slow and I didn’t like it. In the second half, we were better. In the end, three more goals, three more points and we didn’t concede that many chances.”

Flick pleased with Bernal goal

Flick was delighted for Bernal, who notched his first goal for Barcelona in the closing stages.

“It’s great for him to score his first goal for Barça. After the injury, he has returned step by step. It will be good for him to score this goal. Everyone has come out, they have started to celebrate, they have applauded, it has been incredible for him. He scored his first goal at the Camp Nou and he did it very well.”

Flick explains early Lamine Yamal substitution

Lamine Yamal was quieter than usual at the Spotify Camp Nou, and despite scoring, he was taken off in the 78th minute. Flick explained that decision.

“We have to manage his minutes. He is enjoying himself, but, in the first half, he has not been at his best level either. He reserved the energy for the second half and I don’t criticise him.”

Flick bemused by referee decisions

Flick also made it clear that he was unhappy with a couple of decisions made by referee Alejandro Quintero Gonzalez.

“I don’t think there’s any reason for me to have seen a card. I just told him, I made it clear, that the Mallorca players were too close. I also think, in relation to Lamine’s foul, that it should have been a penalty.”