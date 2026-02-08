Alvaro Arbeloa laments latest injury setback for Real Madrid star

Real Madrid take on Valencia on Sunday in their latest La Liga clash, as they seek the victory needed to keep pace with Barcelona in the title race. Los Blancos have won every league match they’ve played since Alvaro Arbeloa came in as manager, and they will hope that streak continues at Mestalla.

As per Diario AS, Arbeloa gave his thoughts on the upcoming clash, which he expects to be a very stern test for his Real Madrid side.

“We are very aware of the difficulty of tomorrow’s game. Every visit to Mestalla is a complicated game, because of the atmosphere there, because of the great team that Valencia always has, the great work that (Carlos) Corberan is doing since he arrived at Valencia. We are very focused on playing a great game tomorrow knowing that we have to give our best if we want to get the three points, which is our objective.”

Arbeloa sad at Rodrygo injury news

Real Madrid will be without Rodrygo Goes for the match after he injured his hamstring earlier this week. Arbeloa expressed his disappointment at this news.

“We will try to recover him as soon as possible and in the best possible conditions because we need Rodrygo at 100% for everything he can give us. We will consider the time that is necessary for him to return and help us on the pitch as he knows how to do. So patience and get to work.”

Arbeloa on Mastantuono: “We hope he continues to improve”

Franco Mastantuono is a prime candidate to keep his place in the starting line-up as a result of Rodrygo’s injury, and Arbeloa talked up the Argentine during his pre-match press conference.

“Mastantuono is a boy who has arrived at Real Madrid very young, with a lot of potential and with the ability to play on the outside and have overflow, to go inside… He has power, driving and above all also a lot of work, which is something he is giving us a lot with that intensity that he puts into the game. We hope he continues to improve.

“Arriving at Real Madrid is not always the easiest thing in the world because this club is very demanding, but you can see right away when you see Franco play the capabilities he has, the great player he is. For my part, I am very happy with his work, his involvement and what he is giving us on the pitch. I’m sure he will go further.”