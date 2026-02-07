La Liga have announced that the 14:00 CEST clash between Real Oviedo and Rayo Vallecano has been suspended. The announcement came less than four hours before kick-off, following a statement by the Rayo players complaining of working conditions.

The league have communicated that due to the weather conditions this week in Madrid, and the forecast forr persistent rain this afternoon, the pitch is not in a playable state, as recounted by Marca. The playing surface has been a point of contention for some time in Vallecas, with manager Inigo Perez and a number of players complaining that it was not fit for purpose.

Rayo Vallecano players release statement

The night before, the Rayo Vallecano squad had released a statement making formal complaints known about their working conditions. One of the points of their complaint was the playing surface, noting the pitch is ‘unstable’, and clearly deficient.

Along with the pitch, Rayo’s players highlight their training facilities, the treatment of the fans, and the stadium facilities. The statement is signed by the Rayo squad, with the support of the coaching staff and the Spanish Players’ Association (AFE). It is also noted that they all of their complaints have been communicated to the President of the club, Raul Martin Presa, on various occasions, but following the failure to addesss them, Rayo say ‘it can no longer be prolonged, as we see our physical safety and basic working conditions in danger’.

Raul Martin Presa stance

The club president, Presa, who has been at odds for some time with the fans and has had numerous run-ins with the players too, is currently advocating for a change of stadium. His view is that the facilities are unsustainable in Vallecas, and as such, has not invested in them as he makes the case for building a new ground elsewhere. This has received vocal opposition from the fans, who are keen to maintain their ground in the heart of the area.

Real Oviedo statement

Oviedo, who like the rest of the world were informed hours before, have emitted their own statement. They express solidarity and empathy with the Rayo players, staff and fans, while recognising that player safety has been prioritised. However they also say they are considering legal action, claiming that it represents a clear disadvantage for Oviedo in terms of the competition.