It has been a dramatic weekend in La Liga, and so far, there has only been one full match played in the competition. After the fixture between Rayo Vallecano and Real Oviedo was called off due to the poor condition of the Vallecas pitch, another game has been suspended.

Sevilla had been due to host Girona at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan at 6:30pm CET on Saturday, but it has been announced that this is no longer the case. As per an official statement from La Liga, the proposed match has been called off, with the same also being said for the Segunda clash between Cadiz and Almeria.

“After having received the instruction from the Junta de Andalucía for security and Civil Protection reasons, La Liga informs of the postponement of the matches corresponding to matchday 23 of La Liga that was to involve Sevilla FC and Girona FC, and matchday 25 of Segunda that was to involve Cadiz CF and UD Almeria, scheduled for this Saturday at 6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. respectively.”

Sevilla-Girona will still be played this weekend

While it is far from an ideal situation for all involved, especially the Girona supporters that have made the trip to Andalusia, the good news is that the match will still take place this weekend. La Liga have confirmed that it will be played at 4:15pm CET on Sunday afternoon, in the same timeslot as Athletic Club-Levante at San Mames.

The decisions to postpone Rayo-Oviedo and Sevilla-Girona means that only two La Liga matches will take place on Saturday, those being Barcelona-Mallorca at the Spotify Camp Nou and Real Sociedad-Elche at Anoeta. While it is disappointing for Spanish football fans that there is a significant lack of action, the decisions taken have been deemed necessary by the parties involved in the process.