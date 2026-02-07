Barcelona kept up their impressive La Liga form with a commanding 3-0 victory over Mallorca at the Spotify Camp Nou, with goals from Robert Lewandowski, Lamine Yamal and Marc Bernal.

Joan Garcia – 6.5

Did not have too much to do, but when Mallorca had a shot on target, he dealt with it very comfortably. He will be pleased with another clean sheet.

Jules Kounde – 6.5

Started very poorly, but got better as the game went on.

Pau Cubarsi – 6.5

Another that had a difficult first half, but was much more solid in the second.

Eric Garcia – 7.5

He continues to be one of Barcelona’s best performers of the season. He was very solid in defence, even when those around him were struggling.

Alejandro Balde – 7

Good performance from Balde, who linked up well with Marcus Rashford.

Marc Casado – 6.5

Trusted from the start due to Frenkie de Jong not being 100%. He struggled initially, but battled well in the second half.

Dani Olmo – 7

He has done well in the deeper role in recent weeks, and on this occasion, he registered two assists.

Fermin Lopez – 7

He was everywhere in midfield, and he got his reward with a late assist for Bernal’s goal.

Lamine Yamal – 7

Struggled to make a meaningful impact during the first 60 minutes, but scored a wonderful goal to make it 2-0 – his fifth in five consecutive matches.

Robert Lewandowski – 6.5

Was not involved too much, but scored a typical Robert Lewandowski goal to open the scoring.

Marcus Rashford – 7

Barcelona’s best attacker, and he can count himself unlikely that he did not find the back of the net with one of his ferocious strikes.

Substitutes

Ferran Torres – 6

Competed well during his cameo.

Marc Bernal – 7

The 18-year-old had a moment to remember after bagging his first goal for the senior team in the closing stages.

Roony Bardghji – 6

More minutes for the young winger, who replaced Lamine Yamal.

Joao Cancelo – 6

Used as a left winger.

Tommy Marques – 6

A first Barcelona appearance for the midfielder, who gave a decent account of himself.