Barcelona kept up their impressive La Liga form with a commanding 3-0 victory over Mallorca at the Spotify Camp Nou, with goals from Robert Lewandowski, Lamine Yamal and Marc Bernal.
Joan Garcia – 6.5
Did not have too much to do, but when Mallorca had a shot on target, he dealt with it very comfortably. He will be pleased with another clean sheet.
Jules Kounde – 6.5
Started very poorly, but got better as the game went on.
Pau Cubarsi – 6.5
Another that had a difficult first half, but was much more solid in the second.
Eric Garcia – 7.5
He continues to be one of Barcelona’s best performers of the season. He was very solid in defence, even when those around him were struggling.
Alejandro Balde – 7
Good performance from Balde, who linked up well with Marcus Rashford.
Marc Casado – 6.5
Trusted from the start due to Frenkie de Jong not being 100%. He struggled initially, but battled well in the second half.
Dani Olmo – 7
He has done well in the deeper role in recent weeks, and on this occasion, he registered two assists.
Fermin Lopez – 7
He was everywhere in midfield, and he got his reward with a late assist for Bernal’s goal.
Lamine Yamal – 7
Struggled to make a meaningful impact during the first 60 minutes, but scored a wonderful goal to make it 2-0 – his fifth in five consecutive matches.
Robert Lewandowski – 6.5
Was not involved too much, but scored a typical Robert Lewandowski goal to open the scoring.
Marcus Rashford – 7
Barcelona’s best attacker, and he can count himself unlikely that he did not find the back of the net with one of his ferocious strikes.
Substitutes
Ferran Torres – 6
Competed well during his cameo.
Marc Bernal – 7
The 18-year-old had a moment to remember after bagging his first goal for the senior team in the closing stages.
Roony Bardghji – 6
More minutes for the young winger, who replaced Lamine Yamal.
Joao Cancelo – 6
Used as a left winger.
Tommy Marques – 6
A first Barcelona appearance for the midfielder, who gave a decent account of himself.
