WATCH: Marc Bernal bags first Barcelona goal with cultured finish

Barcelona are heading four points clear at the top of La Liga, as they are now 3-0 up against Mallorca at the Spotify Camp Nou.

Hansi Flick’s side were very poor in the first half, with Mallorca having a lot of joy in attack. However, the visitors failed to put away of their chances, and they were made to pay by Robert Lewandowski, who netted the opening goal.

Just beyond the hour mark, Barcelona doubled their advantage. A short corner routine saw Dani Olmo rolls the ball across to Lamine Yamal, and from the edge of the penalty area, he found the back of the net.

Barcelona have now made the points safe in the final 10 minutes. Fermin Lopez slipped through Marc Bernal, who skipped inside one challenge before slotting in at the near post for his first goal for the club.

🚨🚨| GOAL: BERNAL MAKES IT THREE!! Barcelona 3-0 Mallorca pic.twitter.com/A4nR0mhLV7 — CentreGoals. (@centregoals) February 7, 2026

What a finish by Marc Bernal to score his first goal for Barca 👏 pic.twitter.com/sILjSWyEyZ — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) February 7, 2026

It’s a special moment for Bernal, who has been very good in recent weeks. He will take a lot of pleasure and confidence from this.